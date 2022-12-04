Did you guys catch the story from Casa Grande about the couple who got married in the grocery store?
According to Phoenix’s KPNX News, Brenda and Dennis Delgado tied the knot on Nov. 19, right in the condiment aisle where they met in August 2021.
Brenda was looking for Miracle Whip when Dennis walked up to her, KPNX reports.
“We both had masks on, and I say to her ‘You know the best thing about wearing a mask?’” Dennis told her. “‘You could pass these (people) not wearing a mask, and curse them out under your breath, they don’t hear a word you’re saying,’ and she started laughing.”
After a 30-minute conversation, the pair exchanged phone numbers, and the rest, as they say, is history.
He proposed on the same spot they met, and Brenda picked the wedding location, KPNX notes.
Both are widowers. Brenda is 72, while Dennis is 78.
And in an especially cute twist, Fry’s staff participated, playing the wedding march over the loudspeakers and providing them with custom bouquets featuring mayo and Miracle Whip.
Brenda told KPNX, “If you’re looking for love go to Fry’s, or don’t give up. Keep looking.”
It’s such a sweet story. And frankly, we need more of those in the world.
We can throw a stone in just about any direction and hit a bad news story. Crime and dark deeds? Easy to find, easy to report on – and people read them. We want to know what’s happening in our community, why there were sirens on Friday night or what caused that terrible accident on 32nd Street.
But, readers, we also want to report the good news. And while this wedding didn’t happen in Yuma, it’s still a terrific Arizona story.
These are the kinds of stories that warm our hearts on chilly Arizona days, and remind us that there’s still a lot of good in the world, if we just know where to look for it.
And, readers, this is my request of you. When you know of something unique and heart-warming happening in Yuma County, please let us know. Maybe it’s an unusual wedding, or maybe it’s a heart-felt adoption story, or maybe it’s a success story of someone overcoming unique challenges – we want to hear about it. Send in an email to DesertLife@yumasun.com – and help us report on the good news out there!
