On a recent Sunday night, I did the unthinkable. I slept for 11 hours straight.
Granted, I had a whopper of a headache, and I spent the two nights prior to that camping, so I was probably operating at a bit of a sleep deficit and fighting off an allergy attack.
But generally speaking, I don’t sleep for 11 hours ever.
Usually, I find myself maximizing my awake hours, cramming as much in as I can before I crash into my pillow at night. I normally sleep for a much more reasonable 6 or 7 hours, and then I’m back at it again.
However, one lesson I’ve learned is to listen to the messages from my body. When I fell asleep Sunday night, I knew I wasn’t 100 percent, and sleep was an easy refuge. And it was a refuge I clearly needed.
The National Institutes of Health notes that sleep impacts almost every facet of both our physical and mental health.
Sleep helps prepare the brain to learn, remember and create, the NIH notes. In fact, the NIH reports the brain has a drainage system that removes toxins while we sleep. In mice, those toxins include proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
According to WebMD, sleep can give you a mood boost, because while you sleep, your brain processes emotions, helping you to react the right way.
“Refreshing slumber helps you hit the reset button on a bad day, improve your outlook on life, and be better prepared to meet challenges,” WebMD notes.
Sleep can also help your heart, lead to steadier blood sugar, and help your immune system fight off harmful bacteria and viruses, WebMD reports.
These are just a few of the benefits, yet it’s estimated that 70 million Americans of all ages suffer from chronic sleep problems.
Experts agree that there’s a sweet spot for sleep – and it’s not 11 hours. The best window for peak health benefits is 7-8 hours a night.
That 11-hour night was a rare occurrence for me, but I’m glad I listened to what my body was telling me. The next day, I wasn’t 100 percent, but I was close, and by Tuesday, I felt like myself.
There’s nothing like a solid sleep to set you right!