This is a trending topic that I hate to see: Communities are considering whether or not Halloween should be canceled.
Hold on a second. Canceling Halloween? Oof. It’s one of my favorite times of the year.
In fact, I have spider decorations that are permanently up in the Yuma Sun newsroom simply because they bring me joy. Two giant spiders overlook the newsroom, and have for years. When their first Christmas rolled around, I gave them Santa hats. I like to think of them as all-purpose multiseasonal spiders.
And in my front yard, I have two Halloween flamingos who always hang out in the agave planter.
This year, I have giant furry black spiders that I plan on attaching to the front of my house, and I’ve been thinking about what it would take to make some fake tombstones that are sprinkler-system proof to put in the yard.
But as Halloween creeps ever-closer, communities are debating whether or not trick or treating can happen this year.
The city of Los Angeles banned trick or treating before quickly reversing course after a swift public backlash. Now, the city’s stance is that celebrations are allowed but aren’t recommended.
A quick Google search finds that many places have canceled or modified events such as Halloween parades or big gatherings.
The challenge is COVID-19, of course. Trick or treating isn’t known for social distancing. Kids go house to house, knocking on doors and getting candy. Oftentimes, those kids roam in packs, and the streets are busy with families herding little ones down the sidewalk.
However, does that mean it can’t be accomplished, if participants are willing to take some protective actions?
The “Today” show interviewed Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases and health research and policy.
Maldonado noted people can take precautions and still be safe. Think trick or treating, but with social distancing while wearing cloth face coverings.
The upside of trick or treating is the fact it’s an outdoor activity – and that helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
And people have a chance to get creative here.
I saw video of a guy in Ohio who made a “candy chute” of sorts out of a cardboard tube and duct tape. He attached it to his railing on his front porch stairs, and he plans to drop candy to kids waiting at the bottom, while wearing a face mask and gloves for added safety.
He pointed out an added bonus – kids who have mobility challenges no longer need to try to worry about his front stairs. And, it’s a COVID-safe way to pass out candy and still enjoy the holiday.
The key is going to be finding ways to do this safely. As much as I love Halloween, I also don’t want to see an event that leads to a spike in our COVID numbers.
What do you think, readers? Can we safely do trick or treat, or is it a bad idea in 2020? Let me know – send in your thoughts to letters@yumasun.com.