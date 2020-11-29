As we kick off this holiday season, it’s hard to avoid the commercial messages.
“Shop! Shop! Shop! Buy now!”
“Black Friday! Small Business Saturday! Cyber Monday!”
It’s overwhelming, isn’t it?
In the midst of all that noise, it’s hard to maintain focus sometimes.
One way to stay centered is by doing something for someone else.
I watched a Facebook Live event recently by the NexGen Leadership Council that was focused on helping others. My husband hosted the virtual event, and interviewed a handful of nonprofit organizations, asking them what could be done to help them this holiday season – and really, any day of the year.
The Yuma Community Food Bank pointed out that for just $1, 11 meals can be purchased. Every day, they turn pennies into perishables, feeding Yuma’s hungry. If you don’t have money to donate, the organization needs simple manpower, too – volunteer time is just as essential.
Catholic Community Services (CCS) pointed out the need for throw blankets, which they deliver to the area’s elderly population, called the Covered with Care program.
It’s an idea I love – the thought of an older person, home alone, who can wrap up in something warm, knowing that someone was thinking of him, especially in a time where isolation is so critical, and yet so challenging.
The demand to help the senior population has almost doubled for CCS, and they are providing a variety of items to their seniors, from toiletry kits to toilet paper and more.
CCS also has Safe House, Yuma’s only domestic violence shelter, which needs donations and supplies for families housed there, including an Angel Tree for children there.
Another option is the Arizona Children’s Association’s foster care program in Yuma County, which has an Angel Tree to help children in Yuma County. That program is unique in that you might help a young child, or you might help a teen who is transitioning into her own home, and simply needs some household goods to get started.
These are a just a few options, readers – this list could go on for pages and pages.
The need in Yuma County is tremendous, and the pandemic has placed an added pressure on our nonprofit organizations.
Crossroads Mission, the Humane Society of Yuma, Hospice of Yuma, Disabled American Veterans … these groups and more are in need of some help.
The thought here readers is a simple one: it’s good for the heart and the soul to help others, whether it’s a monetary donation, a donation of items, or a donation of time.
Reach out to your nonprofits of choice, and give them a boost this holiday season.