This is the most wonderful time of the year for holiday cookies.
But I don’t understand a recent poll on the Today Show.
The “Ultimate Holiday Cookie Bracket” allows people to take part in a voting process to choose the best holiday cookie.
I love cookies. And I love the holidays. Cookies and Christmas go hand in hand.
So I turned to the bracket, a little excited to see the choices and cast my vote.
Gingerbread, snowball, sugar cookie and biscotti on one side, linzer, shortbread, jam thumbprint and chocolate peppermint on the other side.
What the what?!?
So many options are missing!
At Christmas, I always look forward to those delicious cookies topped with a Hershey’s Kiss … peanut butter blossom yumminess!
And seven-layer cookie bars! Those are elusive unicorns that ONLY appear at Christmas.
There’s nothing wrong with the eight cookies featured in the bracket.
I love sugar cookies. Frosted, not frosted … either way is good, but my favorite variety comes from Cheryl’s Cookies, which are topped with buttercream frosting and are a delicious reminder of my Ohio childhood.
I’m not down with actually eating gingerbread, but I respect the fact that they are a holiday tradition, from cute little gingerbread men to adorable gingerbread houses. Fun, decorative … just not tasty.
It just seems like there are so many cookies missing from the Today Show list.
Spritz cookies! Chocolate Crinkles! Snickerdoodles! Molasses Chewies!
I’m hungry just thinking about the options.
My aunt was a chef, and Christmas was when she turned it up. She would show up to my grandparents’ house laden in baked goods.
In fact, I looked forward to Christmas each year because I always knew my aunt would have tins and tins of cookies.
But back to the Today Show. Limiting the challenge to just eight cookies leaves off some holiday treats. That bracket could easily have been expanded to 16!
And if I could cast my vote for the best Christmas cookie, the honor would go to chocolate chip, with a glass of cold milk and a side of fresh carrots. I’ve left this combination for Santa every Christmas Eve since I can remember, and every Christmas morning, there isn’t a crumb to be found … but there IS a pile of gifts under the tree!
What do you think, readers? What’s the best Christmas cookie out there? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.