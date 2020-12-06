YouTube is an amazing thing.
Recently, we ran into an issue with a running toilet. As soon as I realized what was happening, I turned off the water to the toilet.
And while that fixed an immediate problem, I had no idea why the toilet was running. The traditional “fixes” of wiggling the handle and adjusting the chain did not do anything at all.
I debated calling a plumber, but out of curiosity, I did a little research first. I typed in the model of the toilet and found a wealth of YouTube videos.
And then, inspired and somewhat instructed, I gave the repair process a whirl on my own.
It was both more challenging and yet easier than I expected.
The more challenging part was thanks to the fact that the replacement parts I bought were actually broken – which I didn’t realize until I got them home and tried to use them. I thought at first that I was doing something wrong, until I started comparing the pieces in question with an online drawing.
“Aha! This new piece is actually broken!”
So it was back to the store for a second new piece. Now, a little wiser, I opened the box in store and made sure that what I was purchasing was in fact intact.
Once I had that squared away, then I had to find an adjustable wrench in my garage. That too took a little time, but was manageable.
In the course of an hour, I learned how to drain the toilet tank, detach the water supply, and replace the fill valve.
And the repair itself actually went pretty well.
All in all, the out-of-pocket cost was less than $20, and the repair time, once I had the right pieces, took less than an hour.
I don’t have anything against plumbers, but I do like to be self-sufficient when I can.
Sometimes, videos on YouTube give us a false sense of faith in our abilities. I’ve fallen for the “Why YES. I CAN do that project!” trap more than once.
And some repairs are best left to the experts. If I had to actually replace the toilet, I would not hesitate to call in the pros.
But in this case, I was able to take care of it without any issues. And if it comes up again in the future, I now know exactly how to handle it.
And that, readers, is a terrific feeling!