Painters spent a week in my house in December, giving some much-needed TLC to my kitchen cabinets.
They did a fabulous job, and it’s thrilling to see the difference sanding and fresh paint can bring.
But it was also been an eye-opening experience – how on earth did we accumulate so much stuff?
I tend to be one of those house-purging people. I will tackle a set of closets or kitchen drawers, dump it all on the floor and sort through it. I’m pretty liberal on what goes into the farewell pile, or at least I thought I was.
We’ve lived in our house for 13 years now, and I didn’t realize how the nooks and crannies were slowly getting packed tight.
This painting project involved taking the doors off the cabinets, and I found myself standing in front of them, completely flabbergasted.
How many glasses does one little family of three need? My guess is it’s far less than the stacks of them we’ve amassed through the years. Some bring back memories of trips from around the country, but still. It’s time for some to go.
And then there are random things shoved to the back of a cabinet, like casserole dishes. They are really nice casserole dishes, but I can’t say I remember the last time I made a casserole.
Some things I hold on to for the once-a-year meals, like the serving platters decorated with snowmen.
But those casserole dishes – untouched in years – may brighten the day of someone else, and it’s time for them to move on to their next home.
I tackled each cabinet and drawer with a set of guiding questions in my head.
1) Do I use it? Or better yet, when’s the last time I used it?
2) Will I miss it? (Likely not … several of these items I didn’t remember we even owned).
3) Could someone else use it or benefit from it?
In the end, the donation pile was a big one, as was the trash pile. After all, I can’t imagine anyone wants a pint glass with chipped paint on it.
Now, we’re starting the new year off with clean, fresh cabinets, a goal to tackle the closets, and a reminder to check ourselves before adding more stuff to the house!
