Doing much of anything in this heat is a challenge.
In an effort to still exercise outside, my husband and I have adjusted our schedules so we’re out the door in the 5 a.m. hour, but it’s tough.
The heat isn’t oppressive at that hour and the sun isn’t relentless yet, but there’s a bit of humidity that I could simply do without.
But ultimately, the biggest challenge is the simple fact that I am not a morning person. It is tough for me to adjust my schedule like this – but the health benefits of getting some exercise outweigh my desire to sleep a little longer.
We aren’t alone in this early morning time shift.
Every day when I leave the house to walk, I see people outside, walking, jogging or riding their bikes.
Some are doing the same thing we are, adjusting their schedules to avoid that relentless sunshine. For others, it’s just their regular schedule.
However, my favorite people are the ones out there walking their dogs.
It makes sense. When it’s this hot outside, it’s dangerous for all of us – pets included. Earlier is definitely better, at least from a safety perspective.
Look at how it’s heating up right now.
At 5 a.m. Saturday morning, it was expected to be 89 degrees, with 40% humidity.
By 9 a.m., that temperature was expected to be 98 degrees, steadily climbing upward until an expected high of 113 around 4 p.m.
Fast forward to 9 p.m., and the temperature was still expected to be hovering around 100.
Granted, 100 after dark feels a little different than 100 in the sunshine, but still – if one wants to get Fido some outside time, 5 a.m. is going to be the better hour.
Looking at the week ahead forecast, high temperatures are expected to hover in the 111-115 range, with lows ranging from 84-88 degrees.
Even at night after dark, we’re not really catching a break.
Yuma County is under an excessive heat warning until Tuesday, and the National Weather Service says we can expect “dangerously hot conditions.”
And, readers, if conditions are dangerous for humans, you can bet they are dangerous for pets too.
If you have a dog, please – take them on an early walk for the next few days.
The American Red Cross points out that dogs can suffer heat stroke too, and dogs with short noses or snouts are particularly at risk. Signs of heat stroke can include heavy panting, brick red gum color, fast pulse rate, and the inability to get up. If you see those signs in your dog, cool them off by dousing them in water, and then call your vet, the Red Cross recommends.
And when it’s this hot, be careful on walks so their paws don’t burn – and never leave them in the car. It will only take a moment for them to be in danger.
One last thought on pet safety. If you’ve got outdoor animals – cats, dogs or farm animals – please make sure they’ve got plenty of water and a shady space. Or, if you can, let them inside until the heat drops off.
The heat is tough on all of us, but especially our furry, four-legged friends. To all of you early morning walkers, I’ll see you outside! Stay safe, readers!
