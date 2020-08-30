School is underway in Yuma County, but it certainly looks different, doesn’t it?
In our house, we created a space for our daughter to do remote learning, and she disappears for hours at a time while her classes are in session.
We’ve had minor issues with connectivity, mostly when hundreds of kids try to access Google Meets at the same time after lunch, overwhelming the system.
We’ve had weird obstacles, like our one cat who sits outside the closed door, howling to be let inside. Sorry cat – but teachers aren’t down with guest pet appearances in the middle of the Google Meet. In fact, one teacher’s syllabus expressly forbids pets during school time.
Given our challenges with a single cat, I cannot imagine how tough it must be for families with multiple kids and multiple pets.
How do you wrangle younger siblings away so they don’t interrupt the learning times?
And how do you keep kids focused on doing their classwork? I struggle with paying attention during a Zoom call, finding myself easily distracted. My kid is older, and she’s good about the calls. But younger kids? It has to be immensely challenging.
I have heard of some teacher innovation that I really like, though.
I read a story about an out-of-state school district that is recording all of the meetings with its students – each and every lesson, and then posting those recordings so parents and students can go back to them as needed. If a student is struggling with math, for example, the student and parent can go back and rewatch the teacher delivering the lesson.
It’s a great idea, and if a student is sick and misses the class for a day or two, the teacher’s lessons are there for the student to catch up.
But some aspects of remote learning are incredibly concerning.
In-person schooling provides a structure and support system that many kids require to be successful. How do we adapt and help them along?
There are internet accessibility issues, attention span issues, and in some cases, a complete lack of support at home – not to mention countless other obstacles.
Right now, Yuma County is seeing a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases, and it’s one I hope continues. Reducing those cases is critical to get kids back in the classrooms in a safe environment.
Parents, students and schools all have had to be nimble and flexible with education. It’s not been easy. But we do have an opportunity here to change our education system, taking the lessons we’ve learned from a pandemic to better improve how we access education, how we educate and how we maneuver kids through the school day.
In the meantime, schools are working hard to reach students and to connect with them, and I commend them for their efforts.
Parents, I want to hear from you. How is back to school going in your world? What challenges are you seeing, and what successes have you had? Let me know at letters@yumasun.com.