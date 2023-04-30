I was at the Humane Society of Yuma last week, and I was struck by the number of animals in the facility right now.
We walked through the kennels, and, readers … I’m not a dog person. But every single kennel broke my heart a little bit more. Those dogs. Big dogs, little dogs, and everything in between.
Some were curled up on cots, others were sitting patiently, looking up with those big puppy eyes filled with longing. One guy was sitting at his kennel door, a toy in his mouth, just hoping for someone to take him out to play.
Had I the capacity, I would have taken them all home. And that, readers, is crazy. We’ve got three cats and a small backyard – that all seems unfair to both a dog and the three cats. The cats might be sympathetic – they too came from HSOY – but I doubt it.
I spoke to an HSOY employee, who mentioned that one of their biggest challenges is simply getting people to come out there.
And, readers, that’s where you come in. There are so many ways one can help the shelter – and at the same time, help these beautiful animals.
You can volunteer, either at the shelter or the PetSmart location, spending time socializing animals and giving them some one-on-one care. They certainly can use a little love and TLC.
Or, you can take part in the Doggy’s Day Out program, in which you take a dog out of the kennel for a few hours on an adventure. Maybe it’s to the river or on a hike, or maybe it’s to your office for the day. The goal is to give the animal a break from the stress of being in a kennel all day long, while at the same time getting the dog some exposure in the hopes of finding it a home along the way.
You can also donate cash or items from HSOY’s wish list, to help them meet the needs of all the animals in the shelter, which this week included a few bunnies in addition to the kittens, puppies, cats and dogs normally found there.
And speaking of cats. One way to help especially this time of year is by fostering kittens. This might mean young kittens with their nursing mother, or kittens that are too small to make it without some personalized attention.
I’ll warn you – that’s how my family wound up with three cats. We fostered three six-week-old siblings and we fell in love. Those three sweet little balls of fluff were irresistible, and frankly, adopting them was one of our best family decisions.
And, readers, ultimately, these animals need homes. If you have the ability to bring home a furry friend, adopt one of these sweet loves from the Humane Society – starting with that charmer ready to play!
To learn more, visit the Humane Society of Yuma’s website at www.hsoyuma.com