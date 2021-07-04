I love the way Yuma County shows its patriotism. It’s not limited to the Fourth of July – although it is especially noticeable then – but instead, that love of country shines daily.
Businesses and homes alike often proudly fly the U.S. Flag, and civic groups venture out in the community to do special flag displays several times a year.
We have the Armed Forces Park, where people can honor those who served, either by purchasing a plaque for a loved one or by simply visiting and remembering loved ones who served.
Yuma is home to two military installations, and Yumans are proud of those who answer the call to serve our country. I often hear from readers how they love hearing the Marine Corps flying overhead on training missions, and some have shared how they pause each time to silently thank the pilots and crew.
We’ve had several visits by presidents in recent years, and yet, regardless of whether or not people agreed or disagreed with the person or the party, people of all political persuasions lined up to see Air Force One, to share their thoughts and perspectives, and they did so peacefully. In such moments, it’s clear how patriotic Yumans are.
We are blessed to live in both a community and a country where we can freely share our ideas and thoughts, because we have a voice. And we have the freedom to use that voice – to openly discuss and debate. Those conversations in and of themselves are patriotic, even when we disagree, because they are often driven by a love of country and a vision of what we want the country to be.
One of the most patriotic actions one can take is to work to make our country a better place, starting with grassroots efforts right here at home – something at which Yumans regularly excel.
We’ll start the day off with flag-raising ceremonies in Yuma, and end it with amazing fireworks displays, with Yuma, Wellton, Somerton and San Luis all hosting shows tonight.
The Fourth of July is a holiday for all Americans. In celebrating our nation, we honor our past, while at the same time recognizing America today. And yet, we look ahead to the future, to a vision and the promise of what our nation can one day be.
Happy Fourth of July, readers!