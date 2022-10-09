There’s a movement underway in California to make flag football an official high school sport for girls.
According to the Associated Press, the California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section recently voted in favor of the plan, which then moved to the statewide California Interscholastic Federation for a hearing last week.
Apparently, more girls have been playing flag football in youth leagues.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams also started a pilot league for high school students.
In fact, “The number of girls playing flag football in U.S. high schools doubled to 11,000 in the decade leading up to 2018-19, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations,” the AP reports.
Flag football certainly brings some positives to the table. It’s a great way to get exercise and learn about teamwork while building a competitive spirit. It requires skills – but without any of the tackles, which means there are fewer injuries.
It’s a healthy activity that also happens to be pretty fun, too.
Tackle football has so many risks of injury, from bruising to broken bones to concussions and worse – sometimes, it feels more like a gladiator sport.
So I can see the draw for flag football, not just for girls but for boys too.
If the interest level is there, it makes sense to make it an official high school sport.
We tend to have this mindset of “we’ve always done it this way.” Boys play football in the fall and girls play volleyball. So it is, so it was, so it shall be, under parameters defined and established long ago.
But is that the way it needs to be? Is there room for something different, perhaps boys’ volleyball and girls’ flag football?
I’ve known some guys who are ferocious competitors on the volleyball court, and it’s an Olympic sport – why isn’t it an option at the high school level?
Maybe it’s time to revisit the high school sports structure as a whole. Is there room for a new sport here in Yuma, or is there a sport that is ready to be phased out due to lack of interest?
“We’ve always had this sport!” isn’t necessarily the rally cry to keep that sport – the focus should be on the sports that resonate and connect with kids.
What do you think, readers? Are there other sports you’d like to see at the high school level here, or sports that should be phased out? Let me know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.