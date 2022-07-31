Apparently, it’s stray pig season in Yuma County again.
I didn’t realize that was a thing, but looking back at the Yuma Sun archives, I’m beginning to wonder if we can’t make a case for it.
In 2021, we had reports of found pigs at on June 30 and July 29.
Here we are again in July, and we’ve got two more stray pig reports, July 22 and July 23.
I grew up in rural northern Ohio, in an area where a herd of escaped cows could shut down a country roadway and be the headlining item in the local police roundup in the newspaper – so I know stray livestock isn’t a new concept, but it’s still one that I find to be interesting.
Here in Yuma, the escaped pigs are picked up by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, which is pretty amazing when you think about it.
A YCSO deputy could respond to something as serious as a shooting or a murder, or a variety of car accidents … or find themselves assisting wayward livestock in finding their way back home. It’s all in a day’s work.
In situations such as these found pigs in Yuma County, I have a million questions.
First, of course, is where did the wayward pig come from? I would think someone was missing it – or does the farm have a big supply of pigs, so that it escaped unnoticed?
How did the pig get out – are they escape artists? I’ve never had any dealings at all with pigs, so I don’t know much about them. According to the Humane Society, “Pigs are gentle creatures with surprising intelligence. Studies have found they’re smarter than dogs and even 3-year-old children.”
ModernFarmer.com, meanwhile, interviewed a scientist who taught pigs how to play video games, identify specific scents, and put away toys. The scientist noted, “They are very investigative, inquisitive and attentive to things.”
Given that information, pigs sound capable of finding their way on to an adventure.
But then comes my biggest question. Once the pig has been gone for a few days, where are the owners? Raising a pig isn’t a small investment, so I would think just from a financial perspective, the owner would want the pig back pretty quickly.
I’ve never raised livestock. We’ve always had more traditional pets like cats, and I understand that livestock owners may not have the same attachment to the livestock that one might have with a cat or a dog. After all, a pig might become a meal – and that’s not the case for Fido or Fluffy.
But all the same, I love that YCSO takes the time to help these wayward animals, making an effort to reconnect them with their owners.
And hopefully, the pigs’ adventures end on a happy note!
