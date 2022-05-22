Monkeypox? Are you kidding me?
Just when I thought we’d seen it all, now we’ve got something called “monkeypox” making headlines.
And that’s saying something, because the last few years have brought us headlines using phrases like “murder hornets” and “meth-gators.” Some phrases just seem made for catchy, over-the-top news reports, don’t they?
I’ve somewhat ignored meth-gators, as we don’t live anywhere with gators, and it’s going to take a few years for murder hornets to make their way across the U.S.
Monkeypox, on the other hand, is an illness that humans can contract, so I read up on it this week.
According to the Associated Press, monkeypox rarely appears outside of Africa, but now, health officials are finding cases in Europe and the U.S.
The illness is a virus, part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, the AP reports, but the symptoms are milder. It can be fatal, killing up to one in 10 people.
“Most patients only experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.”
Now, readers, that’s where we need to pause for a moment.
I saw some photos of these lesions, and WOW. The rash can involve fluid-filled blisters, and honestly, it looks incredibly uncomfortable, if not outright painful.
The AP notes that smallpox vaccines are protective against monkeypox, and there are antiviral medications under development.
What’s worrisome at this point are the statements by scientists that they are “baffled” by the disease’s spread right now. The AP notes that previously, people who contracted monkeypox had links to central and West Africa, but in these new cases, the patients haven’t traveled to those areas.
A 2003 Western Hemisphere outbreak involving 47 cases was eventually linked to infected pet prairie dogs, the Today Show reports, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here.
At the moment, there are more questions than answers, although officials are looking into the possibility that it could be transmitted sexually – but that link has not been confirmed.
In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the Today show it’s considered an “emerging” issue – which simply means they would like people to be aware of it at the moment, noting it could either be benign or escalate.
It’s always unsettling when scientists are “baffled” by a disease, but at the same time, we also have to keep this in perspective. As of Friday, there was one confirmed case in the U.S. – in Massachusetts, and a possible second case in New York City.
We’ve seen how quickly illness can spread (I’m looking at you, COVID!), but for now, monkeypox doesn’t appear to be something to stress about, despite all those eye-catching headlines on it.