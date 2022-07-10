For the first time since 2018, I went back to Ohio, and wow, what a trip it was.
My favorite ice cream stand is still there, within walking distance of my sister’s house. But it no longer serves the delicious sauerkraut balls it once was known for.
We went to Cedar Point, an amusement park on the lake where I once worked, but my actual work area was gone – replaced by an expanded segment of roller coasters.
A pizza place I essentially grew up in is still standing, but the family who owned it has sold it, and the recipes are no longer the same.
It was moment after moment where I bounced from “It’s all the same!” to “Whoa … so many changes!”
But none of it mattered, because I was there with my siblings.
In 2020, we had several trips back and forth planned. My brother had tickets booked to come to Yuma in March of 2020, one of my sisters had a conference she was attending in San Diego in summer of 2020, and we had a family trip planned, flying back to Ohio in the summer.
All of that was derailed by COVID. Every family plan we had was canceled, placing safety above all else, settling for FaceTime calls, text messages and phone calls to stay in touch – which is awesome, but not the same.
Our June trip was about lost time.
The last time we saw my sister’s two kids, one had just started to talk, and one was a shy toddler. Today, they are 5 and almost 8 – both forces of nature with boundless energy, laughter and smiles.
My other sister had her first baby during COVID, and today, she’s a sweet, happy baby who loves chasing after her cousins.
We walked at least five miles a day, taking hiking trails through the woods to the park or the neighborhood ice cream stand, enjoying Ohio in June – which is muggy but magical.
Our evenings were spent in the backyard catching fireflies, laughing at my nephew who was convinced that loud calls were critical to drawing in more fireflies. We decided that he was probably really scaring them off, and that was perhaps for the best, since his attempts to catch them often ended in the firefly’s accidental demise.
We laughed at old family stories and made new ones, ate meals together, played together, and made new memories together.
Oftentimes, we measure vacations in terms of what we did, finding adventures or new locations. But this trip was about family. We didn’t care where we were or what we did – we cared that we were together.
In this world, there are few things that matter more than family. Whether they are two minutes away or 2,000 miles, the memories, the laughter and the love cannot be measured.
I’m thankful for each of them, and for every minute we spent together on our short trip. And already, I’m looking forward to the next one!