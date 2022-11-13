Just when I thought I was finally safe from campaign ads, I got a cold dose of reality.
Talk is already underway for Election 2024.
Readers, I’m just not ready for it.
But scanning through my newsfeeds on Tuesday while I was waiting for election results to start trickling in, I found a report from CBS8 in San Diego with the headline, “Here are some of the likely 2024 presidential candidates.”
And from the Washington Post on Thursday? “What we know about who may run in the 2024 presidential election.”
Dang it.
It’s the subject of the day on just about every national news outlet’s website, filled with speculation about who might run. Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump … again? Or could it be Kamala Harris vs. Ron DeSantis?
There are a lot of names already getting bounced around: Mike Pompeo, Tom Cotton, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley; Pete Buttigieg, Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom and Amy Klobuchar … these are just the most frequent names I’ve seen out there, because the “Who could it be?” mill is running at full steam right now.
At this point, we might as well shake a Magic 8 ball, because no one has definitively declared their intentions one way or the other, although there have been heavy hints dropped all over the place.
One could argue that I’m overexposed to all of this, which might lend some weight to it feeling too soon for talk of 2024. After all, my job inherently means I digest a LOT of news from a wide variety of sources.
But I don’t think I’m alone in my feeling that it’s just too soon to hop back into the campaign life.
Maybe we can let the dust settle from the 2022 General Election, and wrap up all these pending election results first. After all, as I type this Thursday afternoon, election officials all over Arizona are still counting ballots – and we aren’t the only state in this boat.
And maybe, just maybe, we could let the newly elected candidates take office and get settled in before we start working on the 2024 election.
I don’t know about you guys, but man, I’m ready for a break on the campaigning!
