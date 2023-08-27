For the second time this month, we’re saying farewell to one of our longtime newsroom team members.
After 40 years in the Yuma Sun newsroom, John Vaughn is retiring.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
For the second time this month, we’re saying farewell to one of our longtime newsroom team members.
After 40 years in the Yuma Sun newsroom, John Vaughn is retiring.
John has been an anchor in the newsroom. He’s done a little bit of everything, from reporting to managing reporters to editing Bajo El Sol. He writes heartfelt stories, and yet has this amazing memory for dates and past stories that is unparalleled. He has an incredibly dry, funny sense of humor that I love, and he once told me the secret to a delicious margarita, which I still use today. (Thanks, John!)
But his superpower is in his ability to mentor and coach reporters, helping them to reach their full potential in their writing skills.
He sees stories from every angle, and that in turn allows him to ask the questions that others might have overlooked, filling in the holes for readers along the way.
But his approach is gentle and matter-of-fact, which reporters have always appreciated.
In fact, I reached out to some of our past reporters to let them know about John’s retirement, and it was amazing to see the influence John had on their careers.
One past reporter perhaps summed it up best:
“John Vaughn taught me almost everything I know about writing stories for newsprint. At the time I thought I knew everything, but a yellow sticky on my computer monitor said otherwise. A yellow sticky meant he had questions, and I’ll be damned if anyone dared to question my stories!
“John and his yellow stickies became my nemesis; so much so that it became part of the newsroom joke for my farewell. Instead of the traditional going away card, I received a manila envelope full of signed messages from newsroom staff, and of course, John.
“That yellow sticky made me a better writer, making sure I filled the news holes on my stories so that readers came away with no questions.
“I think of John and the yellow sticky whenever I’m giving feedback to my kids about something they wrote, or talking with my students about writing. The vision of the yellow sticky has followed me from newsroom to newsroom as well as the classroom.
“John may be retiring, but the yellow sticky lives on. Thanks for everything John, I am forever grateful.”
Readers, I couldn’t agree more. I’ve worked with John my entire career, and it’s exceptionally strange to think of the Yuma Sun without him.
It’s tough to lose another member of my newsroom family. But after 40 years of handling the news, it’s a retirement he’s more than earned!
John, you will be missed. Thank you for sharing your humor, your expertise and your writing with us!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.