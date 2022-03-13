This week, we’re celebrating a tremendous milestone at the Yuma Sun: our 150th anniversary.
Our history stretches back to March 16, 1872, and the first issue of the first newspaper in this community, which was then called Arizona City. The newspaper was called the Arizona Sentinel.
In 1873, Arizona City was renamed Yuma.
In 1896, the first edition of The Sun was published, after founder Mulford Winsor had a dispute with John Dorrington, the publisher at the Arizona Sentinel.
In the years that followed, both newspapers had successes and struggles, including changes in ownership.
However, in 1935, the two newspapers were bought by F.F. McNoughton and R.E. “Doc” Osborn, who then merged the papers into one.
They gave prominence to The Sun in the masthead, but kept The Arizona Sentinel name as well, which kept the lineage of Yuma’s oldest newspaper intact – making us the oldest continually operated business in Yuma County.
Today, the Yuma Sun team is proud to continue our mission: reporting the news in Yuma County, thanks to the support of our dedicated readers and advertisers.
This week, it’s time to celebrate!
On Wednesday, March 16, we’re opening the doors to our new mini-museum, featuring enlarged pages from our past editions, a timeline of our history, a showcase of local photography through the years in Yuma County, and histories of several local businesses with long roots in our community.
The museum will be open during our regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
In honor of our anniversary on Wednesday, we’re holding a free cake and ice cream social from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and members of the Yuma Sun team will be on hand in the museum to chat about the paper’s history and answer any questions.
We invite you to stop in at any time – for the ice cream social or just to check out the museum, and help us celebrate this amazing milestone!