I got a summons in the mail not too long ago to appear in court for jury duty.
I’ve gotten this summons before, which includes a number to call the day before you are scheduled to appear. Sometimes, circumstances change, and the jury is no longer needed. That’s happened to me several times.
But not this time. When I called the number, the message was clear: head to the courthouse in the morning.
My initial reaction was one of dread. There’s never enough time in my day, and for a brief moment, I felt like a deer in the headlights, frozen at the thought of how I was going to juggle it all.
Then I took a deep breath, and told myself to figure it out – everything is manageable.
The morning of jury duty, I arrived at the court house a little early, with a book tucked under my arm, a little work queued up on my phone, a bottle of water and my sweater. I was thankful for all of it.
I settled into the jury pool waiting room, and quickly found my cell service wasn’t the best. It was fine for a few minutes, and then I would get the spinning meatball of death on my phone. That quickly proved to be frustrating, so I put the phone away, and switched to the book, getting some unusual reading time in on what would normally be a work day.
Eventually, the jury pool was called into the courtroom, where 14 potential jurors were called up to the jury box. The judge asked a series of questions to determine whether or not the juror was able to serve in this particular case, and did in fact excuse several people for various reasons, bringing in additional people from the pool to the box each time.
Once the judge was finished, the 14 people then faced questions from the prosecutor and the defense attorney . When that was finished, the judge announced that the rest of the pool was free to go.
The whole process was fascinating. I was never called into the jury box, and I was at the courthouse for a little over two hours.
At the end, though, it was clear that showing up for jury duty matters. The judge was able to dismiss people who were unable to serve because our pool was so large – he had more people to call on, which he did on multiple occasions.
Jury duty is right up there with voting as one of our most vital civic duties as Americans. In fact, the Sixth Amendment in the Bill of Rights guarantees the accused a right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district where the crime was committed. For that to happen, Americans need to be there for jury duty.
It’s one way for us to participate in the judicial system, being part of the checks and balances upon which our government is built, and that’s something we should hold to be sacred.
When you get those summons, readers, don’t ignore them. Show up, and take part in your civic duty.