Motherhood isn’t for the faint of heart.
Moms are nurses, doctors and first responders, all rolled into one. They are the keepers of the Band-Aids and guardians of the ice packs. In fact, all new moms should automatically get a first-aid kit, with periodic refills that just magically appear at the house
I’ve bandaged more wounds in our house than I ever would have thought possible, from little scrapes to impressive gashes. I’ve triaged not one but two broken arms: one from a fall off a slide, and one the result of a scooter wipeout in our driveway.
I only have one daughter, but she’s kept me busy (and to be honest, I’m thankful for every moment, even the tough ones!).
But then I talk to the moms of multiple kids, and whew. I don’t know how they do it.
My mother raised four kids: three daughters and a son.
We were not the most graceful creatures, although we kept the broken bones down to a minimum. In fact, between the four of us, there were only three broken bones.
But weird injuries? We had those a-plenty.
My brother once ran across a parking lot without shoes on, blistering the bottom of his feet.
One sister fell not once but twice as a toddler while running in a public place, and put her teeth straight through her bottom lip. Twice. I was there for both, and wow was it gross.
That same sister, while still a toddler, was adamant she needed a Band-Aid for her nose. Her vocabulary was still pretty small, but the message seemed clear, pointing at her nose and demanding, “BanBan! BanBan!”
My mom was out of town, but she told my dad and me to look up her nose with a flashlight. Sure enough, there was a Band-Aid shoved up there. My mom solved the case.
One sister, as far as I can remember, was relatively injury-free. But she isn’t off the hook. She had night terrors and would wake the whole family up at all hours of the night screaming. (She, of course, slept through the whole thing).
We were all also prone to bronchitis with super high fevers, which we passed around the four of us like we were sharing a Dr. Pepper … which, honestly, is probably exactly how we spread it to each other. Strep throat plagued us too.
My grandmother also raised four kids – three daughters and a son, and I’m sure she handled more than her fair share of injuries, illnesses and incidents!
Moms wear a variety of hats. But imagine a world without moms to doctor us up and make us feel better? That would be a terrible place indeed!
To all you moms out there, Happy Mother’s Day! Thanks for taking care of us – and always having a first-aid kit handy!