There are certain people you know you can count on, the ones who will step up and help wherever they can because they truly care and want to make a difference.
At the Yuma Sun, one of those guys is Dave Paschall. He’s the guy who can fix anything. If our printing press breaks down at midnight, you’ll find Dave up to his elbows in ink, making sure that night’s newspaper is printed for our readers.
He’ll pop into my office to laugh about a “dad joke” in the paper, and then a few minutes later, I’ll find him fixing something in the newsroom.
Many years ago, Dave stopped by my desk. “Your tire was low, so I got some air in it. You may want to have it looked at.” Sure enough, there was a nail in my tire, but thanks to Dave, I got it fixed before it was a major issue.
He’s kind-hearted and amazing – just like his wife, Karen, who was the Newspapers in Education manager for the Yuma Sun for many years.
Karen makes these delicious meatballs that my husband loves, and she gave me the recipe so I could make them too.
Unfortunately, sometimes bad things happen to wonderful people in the most unexpected ways.
On Tuesday, Dave and Karen lost their home in a fire. They are OK, but they lost everything.
I can’t fathom losing my home in such a sudden, destructive manner. I know that it happens, and we report on it, but when it happens to your friends, it drives home just how awful it really is. Home is the place where we make memories. It’s the place where we love, laugh and live – each moment stored in our hearts. Fortunately, a fire can’t take the memories, nor did this one take away friends.
Instead, and this is the amazing part, friends from all over are stepping forward to help ease the challenges of the coming weeks.
Dave called it, “an outpouring of support from our friends that we call family.”
One of our co-workers launched a GoFundMe page to help them out while they sort out the next steps – https://tinyurl.com/HelpDaveAndKaren. And on social media, the offers to help are simply incredible.
I spent some time on GoFundMe, looking at Yuma fundraisers, and it’s amazing to see how often Yumans step forward to help others, be it someone with a health challenge, a pet in need or an unexpected tragedy.
As tough as it is to see my friends experience this loss, I’m thankful as always to live in Yuma and to see up close such kindness. Thinking of others isn’t a “sometimes” concept – it’s the Yuma way of life.