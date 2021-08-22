When it comes to bugs, critters and creatures, I thought that after 23 years of living in Yuma, I had seen them all.
Silly me.
While cleaning my kitchen last week, I found a creature on the floor with way too many legs for my own personal comfort.
It was dead, fortunately, and I think it was missing part of its body, an amputation I can only guess was courtesy of my cats.
I took a photo before throwing it away, and after a little research, learned I had a centipede in my house.
Why was he there? I have no idea. But there is a lot of unusual construction going on in my neighborhood.
One neighbor is in the midst of a backyard demolition, and construction workers have taken countless trailer loads of debris from the property.
About a block away, a utility crew has been tearing up the street.
So perhaps one of these crews disturbed this centipede’s normal hiding place. Or maybe he was out and about because of the recent storms, drawn out by the humidity or the rain we’ve had.
I’ve seen centipedes before, while on vacation in various humid places. But in all my time living in Arizona, I’ve never seen one here.
Critters in general are OK, and Yuma is certainly home to a diverse mix of interesting ones.
I’ve seen scorpions in the desert, and we’ve had snakes pass through camp. On one memorable, somewhat terrifying occasion, a snake tried to board our boat. I’ve watched tarantulas move up and down rocky outcroppings in Picacho, and I’ve fished what appeared to be a couple of frogs out of my pool … although maybe they were toads. I suppose I don’t know the difference.
I don’t mind any of these creatures in nature. And had I come across a centipede in nature, I probably would have been less horrified and more fascinated.
Hopefully this little guy was an isolated visitor who accidentally hitchhiked his way in, as I have no desire to meet any of his family!