Readers, in honor of Father’s Day, it’s time for one of my favorite traditions – sharing a collection of entertaining “Dad Jokes” from the internet.
Dad Jokes have a special place in my heart thanks to my own dad, who has the quirkiest sense of humor and the best laugh out there.
And I can think of no better way to start off Father’s Day than by sharing a few Dad Jokes to get us all snickering.
What do you call a naughty lamb dressed up like a skeleton for Halloween?
Why do bees have sticky hair?
Because they use a honeycomb.
Dad: Someone among us is an owl. Me: Who? Dad: Narrows eyes suspiciously.
Where do you take someone who’s been injured in a peek-a-boo accident?
To whoever stole my Microsoft Office: I will find you.
What does Beethoven do in his grave?
Why did the ghost go inside the bar?
Why should you never talk to pi?
Because it will go on forever.
Why didn’t Han Solo enjoy his steak dinner?
Why don’t pirates take a bath before they walk the plank?
They just wash up on shore.
What sound does a witch’s car make?
Did you hear about the aquatic sea mammals that escaped from the zoo?
What do you call a wizard who’s good with ceramics?
What did the T-Rex use to cut wood?
Why do fathers take an extra pair of socks when they go golfing?
In case they get a hole in one!
What did the ocean say to the beach?
Readers, this Father’s Day, call those “dads” in your life – the fathers, the grandfathers, the step-fathers and those who stepped in to fill the role of Dad for you, whoever they may be – and thank them for raising you.
And to my dad Bruce, my father-in-law Glenn and especially my husband Matt – Happy Father’s Day!