The last year has been one of sacrifice.
Community gatherings, events, concerts and other such happenings? For the last year, such gatherings have been off the table. We’ve missed our friends and family.
Schools have felt the impact, with lots of remote learning, sacrificing in-person education for the safety of home.
In some families, the sacrifices have been tremendous, with layoffs and furloughs and lost income creating an unfathomable financial crunch.
Others have cared for sick family members and in some cases, they’ve lost family.
The list of what’s been given up could go on indefinitely.
And that, readers, makes Lent an interesting challenge.
Lent began on Feb. 17, and lasts until April 3. It’s a time of reflection and sacrifice, fasting for 40 days. What or how one chooses to “fast” is up to the practitioner – it could be meat, fast food, candy or alcohol or any number of other items or behaviors.
This year though, after a year of sacrifice, it’s challenging to think of something else to give up, even if it is just for 40 days, even under the most spiritual of circumstances.
Because I was thinking Lent might be a tough sell in 2021, out of curiosity, I looked online to see if there was anything from the Vatican on this. I found a Vatican News headline, “Lent: a time for renewing faith, hope and love.”
It discussed Pope Francis’ message, which says in part, “Lent is not just about the little sacrifices we make, but about discerning where our hearts are directed. This is the core of Lent.”
In 2020, Pope Francis noted Lent is a time to give up “useless words, gossip and slander,” and to “dedicate ourselves to a healthy ecology of the heart, to cleanse it.”
Regardless of one’s religious perspective, there’s something to be had here.
Perhaps instead of giving up things or stuff, instead we give up hurtful words or actions. Instead of saying something in anger, in contempt or in negativity, we can instead choose to say something positive. Instead of putting down others for their differences, we can choose to lift them up – or simply accept that everyone is entitled to their own opinions and perspectives.
After 40 days of focusing on the positive, perhaps we would start to see a difference – both in ourselves and in those around us.
That’s a sacrifice worth making.