Since 2019, 360 newspapers have shut down, an average of two newspapers every single week.
The Associated Press notes that all but 24 of those newspapers were weeklies serving small communities – but it doesn’t make the numbers any less worrisome.
In fact, when the AP looked at staffing numbers, it’s even more chilling. An estimated 75,000 journalists worked in the newspaper industry in 2006. Today, those numbers are down to 31,000 – and given the closures, shrinking more each day.
What does that mean for communities? The AP reports that 70 million Americans live in a county with either no local news organization or only one.
It might be hard to see why that’s a problem, but consider the repercussions here in Yuma.
The Yuma Sun reporting team covers every school board meeting for Yuma School District One, Yuma Union High School District and Crane School District, while also picking up meetings as we can for the outlying districts, and covering a variety of exciting happenings at the schools themselves.
We also cover every Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting and Yuma City Council meeting, as well as countless meetings such as planning and zoning boards and government meetings for outlying communities in Yuma County.
We have a reporter dedicated to covering southern Yuma County and our neighbors across the border in Mexico.
And, we cover the courts, police, military and Border Patrol, from press releases to breaking news, community happenings and more.
We cover athletes and teams of all ages, keeping readers informed about sports happenings around town, too.
We strive to make sure that local government entities are fairly and accurately covered and held accountable, because that is one of our primary goals as a community newspaper – to keep our readers informed with unbiased, fact-based reporting.
Our coverage is extensive, and you won’t find these issues covered by national news such as Fox or CNN.
However, it’s not cheap to operate a newspaper, and inflation is hitting us too – just like it is for you at home.
It all adds up, but each person is critical to our mission, and we’re passionate about what we do. Every single day, the Yuma Sun team works to shine a light in every corner of our community, whenever we can, because we know that without transparency and reporting, a community becomes shrouded in darkness – and both our community and our nation will falter.
With that in mind, if there’s a corner we aren’t hitting, or something you would like to see covered, please send me an email at editor@yumasun.com.
My belief in transparency applies to the newspaper itself as well. We’ve covered this community for 150 years, and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
If you are a reader or an advertiser – or hopefully, both – thank you for your support. It means more than you know.
And if you aren’t, this is my formal invitation to you. Give our circulation team a call at 928-539-6900 to check out our subscription rates, or call our advertising team at 928-539-6800. Or visit our website at https://www.yumasun.com/site/contact_us.html. We can only do this job with the support of both readers and advertisers, and every single one counts.
And to each of you, as always, thank you for reading.