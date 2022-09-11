At the site of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, a Callery pear tree thrives.

The 9/11 Memorial was built on eight acres of the 16-acre World Trade Center complex. It features “twin waterfall pools surrounded by bronze parapets that list the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The pools are set within a plaza where more than 400 swamp white oak trees grow,” according to the Memorial’s website.

