At the site of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, a Callery pear tree thrives.
The 9/11 Memorial was built on eight acres of the 16-acre World Trade Center complex. It features “twin waterfall pools surrounded by bronze parapets that list the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The pools are set within a plaza where more than 400 swamp white oak trees grow,” according to the Memorial’s website.
The swamp white oak trees were selected because the species of tree is native to all three areas where the hijacked planes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 – New York City, Arlington, Va., and Somerset County, Pa.
“In October 2001, recovery workers discovered the severely damaged tree at Ground Zero. Members of the New York City Parks and Recreation Department removed it from the site and nursed it back to health. Having survived the events of 9/11, the tree became known as the Survivor Tree. It was returned to the World Trade Center site in 2010 and now stands on the plaza as a symbol of resilience and perseverance,” the website notes.
The tree was severely damaged, the website notes, with snapped roots and burned and broken branches.
But with love and care, the tree survived and eventually thrived. By the time it was returned to the Memorial in 2010, “new, smooth limbs extended from the gnarled stumps, creating a visual demarcation between the tree’s past and present.”
This story could stop right here, and I would love it – a resilient pear tree, a survivor among the devastation. But there’s more to it.
Every year, the 9/11 Memorial gives seedlings from the Survivor Tree to three communities that have endured their own tragedies. The communities agree to nurture their seedlings, which are intended to serve as “landmarks symbolizing resiliency and hope.”
The program was launched in 2013, and included in the first set of recipients was Prescott, Ariz. The seedlings were given “in honor of the 19 firefighting members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who died on June 30, 2013. The fires in Arizona resulted in the highest number of American firefighters killed in a single incident since 9/11,” the 9/11 Memorial notes.
The Survivor Tree may be rooted in New York City, a pear tree among the skyscrapers, yet its roots extend all the way to Prescott, sending a message of hope from one dark day in history to another.
Sept. 11, 2001, is etched into my mind, just as it is for countless others, a day with pain and heartbreak. Even today, 21 years later, I wince when I see the images of the towers burning, and my heart still aches for the families of those victims. I thought that reaction might dull with time, but the reality for me has been the opposite.
And yet, it’s our duty to remember, to honor those who were lost and to educate the younger generation of why such moments matter in history.
This year, for the first time, I read the story of the Callery pear tree, and I’m reminded that with every tragedy and moment of darkness, eventually, a spectacular brilliant light shines through in ways big and small, warming our hearts and carrying us forward.