I was looking at our archives this week, researching stories for our annual Top 10 stories of the year.
In the process, I realized that from Jan.1 – Dec. 23, our Yuma Sun staff writers have written 2,609 news stories. And, readers, those are just local stories that are in the “A” news section.
That figure does not include any stories from sports, business, Desert Life, Bajo El Sol or any of our special sections like Raising Yuma Families, BIZ magazine or our annual Dove Section. It also doesn’t include any of the opinion pieces, such as the editorials or the First Takes, or any of the photo packages that we run each day.
And yet, we still had over 2,600 pieces written over the last year.
Readers, that’s remarkable, especially when one considers how small the newsroom staff is.
The Yuma Sun is a non-stop production, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Even on Christmas Day, our team is hard at work, because we firmly believe that community news matters.
And it’s not always easy. Reporting the news means writing those stories about violent crime, murder, drug abuse or child abuse, those dark, awful stories that often keep us up at night.
But at the same time, we have the honor of covering stories that are wonderful, stories of compassion and care, hope and love. Those kinds of stories are the ones where Yumans give from their hearts to help others, where students achieve their goals, and athletes compete to win it all.
Those human interest stories are Yuman interest stories, and those are the ones that make our hearts soar.
So please join me for a moment in thanking our reporters: Mara Knaub, Sisko Stargazer, Cesar Neyoy and James Gilbert, as well as Randy Hoeft and John Vaughn, and designers Roy Olivas, Gisela Coronado and Jesus Nieblas.
It’s a team effort, and I deeply appreciate the hard work this team has done in 2021!