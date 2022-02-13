Chris Magnus, the new commissioner of Customs and Border Patrol, wants to address morale within the agency.
According to the Associated Press, the decision comes on the heels of a tour along the border last month by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, where stops included Yuma. The reception for Mayorkas was “frosty,” the AP reports, with an agent in Yuma allegedly turning his back on the secretary.
Is it a surprise to anyone that morale is low with our Border Patrol agents?
Yuma County has had a front row seat to the border crisis, watching as people walk right across and into the U.S., overwhelming both the agents here and the system intended to handle such crossers.
These men and women of the Border Patrol are our friends and neighbors, and we see the toll the situation is taking on them. Agents have been asking for support and help for years.
But instead of giving help, politicians have turned the border into a political quagmire, offering Band-Aids and empty promises instead of effective solutions – leaving the Border Patrol to handle the mess without any effective way to actually do their job: secure the border.
And lately, information has been scarce from our local Border Patrol, which is puzzling.
The Yuma Sector was regularly issuing press releases or social media posts about its activity, including days where hundreds of people were apprehended crossing the border.
And then suddenly, it was radio silence from the Yuma Sector. Did the apprehensions simply stop, or did the agency stop announcing what was happening on our border? And if so, why?
Normally, we regularly report on illegal border crossers and border apprehensions, as well as drug seizures and other activity along the Interstate 8 and Highway 95 corridors.
Every time the Border Patrol sends out a press release, the agency essentially recognizes the work its agents are doing in the field. When those announcements stop, so too does the recognition.
If Mayorkas and Magnus want to improve morale, they need to support these field agents in every way possible. Get them the tools they need to do their jobs, allow them to uphold the law, and let the community know what’s going on – both the challenges and the successes.
The time for action from Washington is long overdue. No more promises, no more “lip service,” no more political grandstanding at the border. Give our agents solutions, and, for once, the help they need.