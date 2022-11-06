Did you know that our Yuma isn’t the only one in the United States?
In fact, there’s at least one more, located in Colorado. Every so often, a reader will send me an email about something they saw online about Yuma, confused that we haven’t reported on that issue. But it’s not our Yuma – it’s in fact our friends in Colorado.
On Halloween night, I was accompanying a group of trick or treating kids when one of our neighbors surprised me with a treat of my own: a copy of the Yuma Pioneer – the Colorado city’s newspaper.
It is exceptionally cool to see the newspaper and get a glimpse of the community, which in turn inspired me to dig a little deeper into Yuma, Colorado.
The city is home to about 3,500 residents, according to the city’s website. It’s located in the northeast corner of Colorado, about 40 miles from both the Nebraska and Kansas borders, and 1,147 miles away from Yuma, Arizona.
It’s home to Yuma High School, although the Colorado version is currently without a mascot. (Hey – maybe they could be the Sheriffs to our Criminals!)
Yuma, Colorado, gets around 260 days of sunshine a year, with “moderate summers, crisp falls, cool winters and warm springs,” according to ConsiderYumaCounty.com. And it’s got us beat in the precipitation department for sure, with 16.7 inches of rain falling annually, along with 31.5 inches of snow.
Yuma County, Colorado, includes the lowest point in Colorado: 3,315 feet. According to the Arizona Republic, Yuma, Arizona, is home to the lowest point in our state: just 70 feet above sea level.
While our Yuma is known for dove hunting, our Colorado counterpart is known for its world-famous pheasant hunting, according to ConsiderYumaCounty.com.
The other Yuma also is an agricultural community and farmers there grow corn, wheat, alfalfa, potatoes, sugar beets, sunflowers, pinto beans and popcorn. The dairy, beef and swine industries “have a large presence in the county as well,” ConsiderYumaCounty.com notes.
In fact, Yuma County is the largest grower of corn in Colorado, and the top supplier of hogs and pigs in the state, according to ColoradoEncyclopedia.org.
As for the Yuma Pioneer, the weekly newspaper has printed every Thursday since 1886, making it 136 years old. And just like the Yuma Sun, it focuses on community journalism, including events, election information and high school sports. If you want to check it out, visit www.YumaPioneer.com.
As unique as our Yuma, Arizona, is, it’s fun to learn more about the other Yuma, and see that there are more than a few similarities between the two!