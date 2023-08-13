On Friday, the Yuma Sun marked the end of an era.
Photographer Randy Hoeft retired after 46 years in our newsroom.
His photos have graced our pages for years, but Randy’s skills stretch far beyond photography.
He’s been a sports writer, a sports editor and, at one point, was the managing editor for the Sun as well. In newsrooms, we all wear multiple hats, and Randy is no exception.
But as the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. And in Randy’s case, I’d argue a photo is worth even more.
Randy has captured moments big and small for our readers, telling story after story through his lens.
His sports photography is stunning. We’ve seen the hard tackles on the gridiron, but we’ve also seen the joy of an athlete scoring a touchdown or a point-winning serve on the volleyball court.
Brush fires, house fires, car accidents, tense police situations, Border Patrol in action, etc. – he’s shown us the darker moments in Yuma County.
But he’s also, time and time again, shown us the beauty that exists right here in our backyard, from the brilliant colors of a hummingbird to our amazing agriculture to the flowers on a blooming cactus.
And amid controversial moments, his photos reminded us of the importance of empathy, helping us not to lose sight of the fact that there are multiple perspectives to every situation.
We’ve been blessed to share Randy’s skills with our readers for years, but our readers in Yuma won’t be alone in feeling this loss. Through the Associated Press, Randy’s photos have appeared in newspapers around the world, showcasing the Desert Southwest for everyone.
And on a personal note, Randy was the managing editor of the Sun when I started at the paper 25 years ago. It was my first job in my field, and Randy took me under his wing, teaching me about page design, the importance of headline writing, and how photos are equally as significant to the story as the words themselves – and sometimes more so. He’s a colleague who’s become a member of my family.
Normally, if someone retired after such a tenure at the paper, we would do a story about the retirement, or host a little “Happy retirement!” party. But Randy had one request of me, and it was a simple one: “No fanfare, Roxanne.”
I don’t know if this column falls into that category or not, but I can’t let this moment go by without acknowledging just how much I’ve appreciated Randy through the years, and how much I’ll miss him at the Sun.
Randy, thank you for all you’ve done for both the Yuma Sun and its readers.
Happy retirement, my friend!
