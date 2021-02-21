‘It is good to renew one’s wonder,” said the philosopher. “Space travel has again made children of us all.”
― Ray Bradbury, The Martian Chronicles
Mars – the Red Planet – has long been an object of fascination, a darling of dreamers and scientists, authors and filmmakers.
And now, we’re getting a closer look at the planet, thanks to NASA’s latest mission.
On July 30, 2020, NASA launched Perseverance, a Mars rover with a $3 billion project. That rover traveled 300 million miles through space, and landed at the Jezero Crater this week – right on target.
To stick the landing, the Associated Press reports it took “millions of lines of software code and hundreds of thousands of electrical parts,” which now must work together in precision to accomplish its mission.
And that mission is a fascinating one. Perseverance will cruise around the Jezero Crater looking for signs of ancient life.
Approximately 3.5 billion years ago, Jezero was a lake fed by a river, about the size of Lake Tahoe, the AP reports. Scientists are hoping the crater retains signs of life from that timeframe.
Perseverance will collect core samples, which it will seal in tubes that will be retrieved in the coming years by another rover. The goal is to get the samples back to Earth by 2031.
NASA is in it for the long haul with this project. Perseverance launched last June, but getting to that point took years of research and preparation. And it will be 2031 – 10 years away – before NASA gets its hands on the ultimate prize: rocks from the planet Mars.
In the meantime, the rover is already sending photos from the surface.
And here’s my favorite part, readers. We can follow along on Perseverance’s mission on Twitter, @NASAPersevere.
NASA is using the feed to share images from the rover’s mission, including one of the rover in mid-air before landing on Mars. The accompanying tweet reads, “The moment that my team dreamed of for years, now a reality. Dare mighty things.”
A followup tweet has a picture of Mars, with the message “An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can’t wait to get going.”
We need these messages today more than ever. When we dare to dream big, when we reach for the stars and fill our minds and hearts with wonder and curiosity, we can accomplish anything.
Sometimes, we can be discouraged. Sometimes, we can lose sight of our goals, and our dreams seem unattainable.
But with time, patience and hard work, we too can persevere and succeed. I’m glad NASA reminded us of this, and I look forward to following Perseverance’s successes in the coming years!