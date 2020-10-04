Every year, I moderate the candidate debates for races that impact Yuma County with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce.
It’s fun, challenging and exciting – all at once.
I never know how candidates will respond on stage. Sometimes, people are very confident; other times, they are very nervous.
But I am thankful – always – of how respectful our candidates are toward one another.
They may not agree on issues. And they may not like one another – either personally or politically or both.
But when they take the stage, they are respectful of one another, and of the people working to host the event.
It’s always amazing to watch them interact, and to hear their opinions, thoughts and viewpoints.
In fact, these events provide one more window for voters to get to know their candidates before heading to the polls and casting their votes.
Voting is a serious matter. The people we elect to serve are representing our interests for the length of their time in office.
To help voters as much as possible, the Yuma Sun sends a “Meet the Candidate” questionnaire to every candidate running for office in Yuma County. Candidates fill out their answers (we ask them to stay within a specific word count) and we publish those responses. The goal is to provide voters an opportunity to hear from the candidates in their own words.
I also moderate the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce candidate forums whenever I’m invited to do so, which provides voters with another window to hear candidates’ stances on local issues. And this year, because of COVID-19 concerns, those forums will be recorded and shared on Facebook, which allows voters a chance to go back and rewatch the candidates when time allows.
On Tuesday, I’ll moderate another forum with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, this time with the candidates for Arizona Legislative Districts 4 and 13. Candidates Travis Angry, Lisa Otondo, Sine Kerr, Charlene Fernandez, Joel John, Geraldine Peten, Tim Dunn, Joanne Osborne and Mariana Sandoval are all expected to participate.
The event begins at 2 p.m. as a Facebook Live event.
Please join us, and take this time to get to know the candidates a little more!