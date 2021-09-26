My mom had a rather unusual approach to school for my siblings and me.
If we were feeling overwhelmed, we had the option of calling a time out.
“Mom … I am having a really hard time with school, and I need to stay home for a day and regroup.”
With that simple statement, our mom would call the school and excuse us for the day.
It was an unconventional approach, and there were certainly some rules attached. We couldn’t abuse the idea – we got maybe two or three free days a year. And we had to be honest. We couldn’t lobby for a day off and then go do something dumb or get in trouble. The point was to recharge our batteries and move forward.
Looking back, our mom, in her own way, was encouraging us to take care of our mental health. We had a pretty open flow of communication in our family, and she recognized that sometimes, we needed to pause.
High school can be a high-pressure experience. There is a demand to perform, to get good grades, Advanced Placement courses, ACTs, SATs, sports, clubs, homework … teens are asked to make life-changing decisions about their future (after all, adulthood lurks around the corner), all while side-stepping the temptations and dangers that a high school experience can offer.
Now, the New York Times is reporting on a movement where teens are advocating for mental health days at school.
Arizona is among several states that have passed bills permitting students to be absent from school for mental or behavioral health reasons.
SB1097 was signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey on March 18, 2021. It clarifies for students in K-12 schools, mental health days count as excused absences. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Sean Bowie, told State of Reform that the goal is to reduce the stigma of mental health, to “let parents and students and counselors know that if a kid is having a bad day, or a kid is being bullied, if a kid just needs to get away and clear their head for a day, that counts as an excused absence.”
The Times notes a youth “mental health day” can take a variety of forms. One expert says it can be a day to “rest, recalibrate and take a break from your regular routine,” while other experts call it a joyous occasion – a chance to have fun, and celebrate your child’s efforts in school.
The point is to alleviate stress and exhaustion.
And that’s important to do at any age – but imagine the power of learning that as a child.
Too often, we attach a stigma to mental health needs. But our mental health is just as important as our physical well-being, and the sooner we learn that, the better.
Life requires self-care. It doesn’t mean dodging responsibilities or challenges – but it does mean learning how to cope with those issues, and taking a moment to care for ourselves in the process.
Teaching that to our children is one of the most important skills we can give them.