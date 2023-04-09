Perhaps one of the best Easters I ever experienced as a parent started the day before.
Our daughter was still in elementary school, and we decided to go for a walk at sunset. The goal was to get outside, burn some energy and enjoy the beautiful skies, which were vibrant shades of pink, orange and red.
We walked along the bike path next to the canal, which was unusually quiet. No one was out but the three of us.
As we strolled along, a bunny hopped out of the brush, pausing right in our path. He wasn’t alone – he had bunny buddies of all sizes.
It was such a special experience. We had walked that path countless times before but had never run into a rabbit, let alone many. And since then, we’ve seen the occasional rabbit here and there, but nothing like that sunset bunny crossing.
It’s those moments that feel so magical, and today, should that happen again, I would be just as delighted.
Imagine if every Easter eve, that path was populated with bunnies. Every parent in Yuma would bring their kid down to see it.
However, it would have to happen organically. It’s just not the same if someone stages the event, loading the path up with little bunnies and chicks, like a petting zoo without the fences.
There’s something to be said for nature sending us a sweet hello in a quiet, unassuming fashion!
Miracles come in ways big and small. We see them every time there’s a glorious sunrise, a magnificent sunset or a spectacular burst of colorful flowers in the desert.
We just have to take the time to look at what we’re seeing and truly appreciate it for the specialness of the moment. It isn’t easy to do in the chaos of life sometimes, but when we remember to do so, it can be breathtaking.
This Easter, I hope you see a few special moments of your own, readers.