Perspective can change everything.
I saw a social media post recently that said “I love Mondays. Every Monday is a fresh start, and a chance to set a new tone for the rest of the week.”
Another post, in a similar vein, stated, “I love mornings. Every new morning is a new chance to begin again, to set aside the previous day, and to embrace a whole new day.”
There was a point in my life, somewhere in my college days, where such thoughts were completely contrary to any opinion I had ever held.
Fridays were fantastic, Saturdays were stellar, and Sundays were stupendous.
Honestly, those days still hold a special place in my heart, because weekends are wonderful.
But Mondays were monstrous, a day to be dreaded as I settled back into the weekly routine. And a Monday morning? That was by far the worst thing ever.
But somewhere along the line, Mondays stopped being so awful.
I didn’t realize it was happening, but slowly, an appreciation for Monday started creeping into my life.
Much of that appreciation stems from a self-imposed attitude adjustment.
I realized that I could spend forever dreading a Monday morning, or I could change my outlook. Instead of dread, I could embrace Monday morning as my launch pad into the week. It’s my time to make my list for the week, to organize projects and priorities, and to get myself mentally prepared for whatever is next.
I also realized that my perspective and outlook do not impact just me – they also impact my family. If I am unsettled, unorganized or unpleasant, odds are, their days will start off poorly too. And that snowball effect rolls outward, impacting everyone they meet along the way.
With Easter Sunday, a day associated with fresh beginnings and hope, I’ve been thinking about positivity and perspective.
I might not be able to make everyone love Mondays – or even make people appreciate the value of a morning.
But if I can start my family off with a positive foundation, beginning each Monday with a renewed faith in the potential of a new day, and we in turn extend that positivity outward, it’s worth every effort.