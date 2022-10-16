I got an ad this week promising “a fresh take on dental floss.”
The company in question is called Cocofloss, which apparently has been around since 2014 but just landed on my radar this week.
Cocofloss focuses on uniquely crafted dental floss in unusual flavors, created by a dentist in California in an effort to get her patients to floss more frequently.
Call me old-fashioned, but I just like my dental floss in the basic flavor of mint. Banana daiquiri, confetti cake and watermelon need not be added to my dental floss flavor palette.
But maybe I’m being hasty.
Dental floss has been the same old dental floss as long as I can remember. Some brands are great – others fall apart almost immediately. We’ve seen new tools come along to help you floss, but there hasn’t been a lot of innovation to the floss itself that I can remember.
And frankly, Cocofloss’ marketing is pretty good. Whoever writes their website content gets a gold start for making boring information interesting.
Cocofloss notes that some bacteria are “polite and helpful” while others are “unruly hooligans.”
“Left unsupervised, the bacterial baddies in between your teeth throw raucous ragers. They multiply by the billions in layers, securely attached to your chompers beneath a protective, slimy polysaccharide matrix,” the website notes.
Eew.
It then discusses the detrimental effects of those bacteria on your gums and teeth, and concludes, “Like the best nightclub bouncer, Cocofloss grabs the riffraff that your toothbrush can’t handle and tosses ’em out. You’re left with healthy gums, fresh breath, and a sparkling smile. Now that’s something to celebrate!”
It’s a whole different approach to an otherwise stale topic that I appreciate.
Their marketing also addresses some interesting points with their version of dental floss.
It’s made with more than “500 interwoven filaments, giving it a maximal surface area to snatch plaque and debris.” And, it’s infused with coconut oil – hence the name.
I appreciate great marketing. I didn’t expect to spend 30 minutes reading their website, but that’s exactly what wound up happening.
I also appreciate it when a company tackles an existing product and applies some innovative ideas to it. I doubt many people think of dental floss outside of their standard brand – or they shudder when the dentist asks them how often they floss, because it just isn’t happening.
Cocofloss took a chance and seems to be finding success, breathing new life into something we take for granted.
That’s American innovation at its finest!
