It’s been a wild week for the team at the Yuma Sun.
On Friday night, our plate bender broke, which put a hard stop on our production efforts.
Every page that goes on the press must first be imaged onto a metal plate. That plate is then bent in the aptly named plate bender to fit over a series of cylinders on the press, which then rotate from the ink well to the paper to print a page.
Our team went into overdrive to find some solutions. We’ve never missed a production date, and we weren’t going to let this stop us.
We discovered the problem around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, and quickly got another printer in Phoenix lined up to print the Yuma Sun. The only catch? We had to build our pages and transmit them to Phoenix by 8 p.m.
Sun staffers Gisela Coronado and Saul Ramirez built those pages in lightning speed, while down in the pressroom, Kim Ramos started lining up the pieces to bring this to fruition – including driving to Phoenix to pick up the printed papers.
Dave Paschall, meanwhile, took apart the plate bender to work on ways to fix it, and started test-driving an old plate bender that was in our Newseum.
Paschall and Albert Lorona got the old plate bender in working order, so on Saturday, we were able to print the Yuma Sun in house – but only in black and white.
And fun fact about that old plate bender. Lorona had started his career more than 20 years ago on that specific plate bender, and said it was like riding a bicycle.
By Monday night, Paschall had the newer plate bender functioning again, so Tuesday’s paper was back to normal – and full color.
I’ve named a few of the key Sun staffers here, but I want to be clear that this was a team effort spanning multiple departments. A lot of hands went into making this happen, and I couldn’t be more proud or appreciative of the team members who kept us going.
What’s interesting about the Yuma Sun is we print our newspaper seven days a week, 365 days a year. Our press and all its related equipment run every single day, printing not only the Sun but several other products, including the Imperial Valley Press and the Palo Verde Valley Times.
We perform regular, consistent maintenance on our products, and that press bender? It had its annual tune-up with a service technician just two weeks ago.
Unfortunately, machinery is machinery – there’s always the potential for a problem. We can’t predict when something will go wonky.
But there’s always one certainty. Our Yuma Sun team will rise to the occasion, doing everything within our power to make sure our paper goes to our readers each and every day.
To our readers and advertisers, we appreciate your patience under these unusual circumstances.
And to our team members … thank you for your heart and your hustle. Newspapers are often called “daily miracles,” but teams like this are the magicians who make it happen.
