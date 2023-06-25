I sometimes think I could write a book about all the strange emails I’ve received in my years of working at the Yuma Sun.
This month, the subject line that made me laugh was “2023’s Best Cities for Naked Biking.”
Now, I’m sure there are naked bike enthusiasts out there. In fact, I’m fairly positive there’s a photo of naked bicyclists on the wall in a certain beloved restaurant here in Yuma.
But back to the email. LawnStarter apparently looked at the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five categories: naked biking events, local interest in nude cycling, bikeability, and legal bumps in the road (like public nudity laws), among 11 total metrics.
The email notes that World Naked Bike Ride is happening across the nation through September, which is basically “a flash mob on wheels” intended to protest oil dependency while promoting safer cycling infrastructure and body positivity.
Yuma isn’t included in the top 200 cities. And of Arizona cities on the list, Tucson ranks highest at 106, and the list notes Arizona has the most severe penalties for public nudity violations.
But one of the categories is “Most Sunshine From June to September” (which frankly, given the naked bike riding theme makes me snicker) – and that category doesn’t include a single Arizona city in the top 10.
How can that possibly be?
The top five are listed as 1. Sacramento, Calif.; Roseville, Calif.; and Elk Grove, Calif., all of which tied for first, followed by Fresno, Calif., and Reno, Nev.
Are we really talking about sunshine from the sun here?
The top 200 listed cities in the U.S. included several from Arizona: Tucson, Tempe, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, Peoria, Chandler, Glendale and Surprise.
Of these, the highest climate ranking was Scottsdale in 9th place, Tempe at 12th and Chandler at 13th. Phoenix, meanwhile, came in at 111. And that’s odd in itself – how could three of these cities be close in ranking, with the fourth so far down the list, when geographically, they are all clustered together?
Now, we have to consider the simple fact that we’re rolling into summer, so I’m sure Arizona cities get points deducted for that.
But when it comes to sunshine, you can’t beat Arizona. Although it would take a LOT of sunscreen to safely ride down an Arizona street while naked in the summer!
