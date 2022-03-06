The news never ends. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, there is something going on, whether it’s here at home or abroad.
These moments are essentially history unfolding, and as a community newspaper, our goal is to cover every piece we can to keep Yumans informed of the world around them.
It’s the actions by the Yuma City Council and the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which can potentially impact every member of this community.
It’s the debate around bills and legislation in the Arizona House and Senate, which can have statewide implications.
It’s the decisions by our politicians in Washington, moves by our neighboring countries, Canada and Mexico, and international news, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Reading the Yuma Sun keeps you informed.
That’s our primary mission. And because of that, the Yuma Sun is also a powerful tool in the classroom.
In fact, we’ve proudly offered the Newspapers in Education (NIE) program for years.
NIE connects teachers and classrooms to both the community and the world via subscriptions to the Yuma Sun – at no cost to the schools, the teachers or the students.
The costs are covered by generous support from local business partners, fundraising events and subscribers who donate their papers while on vacation.
Every day, the newspaper provides a look at history in the making, in moments big and small.
Take the Ukraine invasion. With the Yuma Sun, a social studies class would have the perfect springboard to look at what’s happening that day in Ukraine, and then turn to a lesson on the subject. Who is Vladimir Putin? What’s the historical background between Ukraine and Russia? What key resources are in Ukraine? What happened at Chernobyl?
The possibilities are endless.
Locally, who serves on our Yuma City Council? What do they do? Who’s the governor of Arizona? Do you know who is the president of the United States? President Biden recently held his State of the Union address. What did he talk about? And then, going on to a bigger conversation – why do presidents address the nation? And who is seated in that chamber during the State of the Union?
Every day, we publish news that matters, regardless of your age.
Every piece of the Yuma Sun can be useful in the classroom. Teachers can create lessons for life skills, such as creating a healthy dinner menu or a family grocery budget from the grocery store flyers. Young readers can work on improving their reading skills, and sports can be a great tool for teaching about statistics.
Teachers, we encourage you to pick up a Newspapers In Education subscription. It’s a great supplement to your classes, and it’s easy to get – just visit www.NIEinYuma.com, and fill out the form.
And readers or businesses, if you would like to donate to the NIE program, visit NIEinYuma.com, and click on the “Donate Here” button on the right-hand side of the page.
As always Yuma, thanks for reading! We appreciate your support!