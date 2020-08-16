There have been some interesting ripple effects from the pandemic, especially when it comes to health and hygiene.
The New York Post reported on a poll that said 57% of respondents found that wearing a mask made them much more aware of their own bad breath. The poll did not indicate whether or not people are brushing their teeth more as a result, but one would hope that would be a logical next step.
And everyone is washing their hands more often too, according to a recent British poll by Citron Hygiene.
That poll found that the average adult now washes their hands eight times a day, up from five times a day prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
It also found that 50% of respondents are using hand sanitizer far more frequently, and 78% said they are washing their hands more often in general.
Homes might be a bit cleaner, too, if the rush on all things Clorox and sanitizing wipes is any indication.
The British poll found that 30% of respondents are disinfecting their homes more frequently.
There’s one more behavior that I hope changes, too – what we do when we are sick.
Previously, people were inclined to work through a cold or the flu, still going to the office, the grocery store, etc.
However, doing so spreads germs, passing on that cold or flu virus to all the people you meet along the way, too. But is that the smart thing to do?
I think not. A mild flu to “Tim” might be devastating to “Sarah,” who has an underlying health condition.
If we’ve learned anything at all, it’s that staying home prevents the spread of germs and protects others with weakened immune systems. It’s a basic concept, but I think we’ve forgotten it somewhere along the way – it took a pandemic to remind us.
If you are sick, why share that with others? Stay home until you feel better.
That means companies are going to have to be more flexible, too, prioritizing health by allowing people to work from home or providing them sick leave for such moments.
It’s a culture shift for everyone.
Instead of treating illnesses as something to be powered through, let’s remember how we handled COVID-19, and move forward with a renewed respect for taking care of ourselves.
After all, our health matters.
It took a global health crisis to build better hygiene and habits, but hopefully, these concepts and behaviors stick going forward.