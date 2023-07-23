Why do today what you can put off ‘til tomorrow?
Because today, it’s a lot easier to get stuff done than it will be later on. After all, summer is, in theory, Yuma’s slowest time of the year.
The winter visitors have left for all points north, escaping our very hot months – and frankly, a lot of Yumans leave too, heading to cooler climates themselves for a little while.
And for me at least, this is the time of year when I try to knock out a few dreaded appointments.
That’s right. In the Molenar household, summer is the season for all the medical checkups.
I can’t say we look forward to any of these appointments, as easy as they may be.
But I do enjoy the fact that it’s much easier to get into some of our doctors’ offices without waiting for ages to get an appointment.
In July, for example, I got my annual mammogram done. (And sidebar on this one: I got the results back later the same day – and frankly, that’s terrific service!)
In August, I’ll visit the optometrist. I’ve worn glasses or contacts since I was 9, and taking care of my vision is a top priority.
Later that afternoon, I’ll see the dermatologist for my annual checkup there. I’m very aware that we live in an incredibly sunny climate, which comes with its own risks for my family. I don’t tend to tan in the sun, I tend to burn. And while I’m devoted to sunscreen, getting my skin checked annually is an important task.
Dentist visits, annual physicals, blood work, etc., are still to come – but they are not pressing, and they are all scheduled.
I make these appointments for my family too, and I aim for the summer months.
It’s not a perfect system. At some offices, the appointments are still weeks away when I schedule them, but overall, it’s easier to get the appointments.
The other advantage is the fact that the wait times while we’re in the office are much shorter, which is something I appreciate.
And as a parent, I’d much rather schedule my daughter’s appointments for the summer months than in the winter. I don’t want to miss school time when we can take care of this stuff over the 10 weeks of summer.
Readers, if you need to do some of these annual maintenance appointments, now is a great time to schedule them.
Because as we all know, when the winter months hit, everything gets a little more (or a lot!) busy – especially at our local medical offices!
