One of our fourth grade teachers taught us a skill that I’ve used my entire life – but it wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I really understood the value of what she had done for us. Even today, it’s still something I practice, often without even realizing it.

In an effort to help calm us before taking tests, she taught us a series of breathing and visualization exercises to clear our heads and help us focus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you