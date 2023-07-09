One of our fourth grade teachers taught us a skill that I’ve used my entire life – but it wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I really understood the value of what she had done for us. Even today, it’s still something I practice, often without even realizing it.
In an effort to help calm us before taking tests, she taught us a series of breathing and visualization exercises to clear our heads and help us focus.
The process was pretty simple.
Before every test, she told our class to close our eyes. Then, she told us to take slow deep breaths while thinking about a beach. She would walk us through a series of visualizations along that beach, describing in a low, steady voice the sound of the waves, the smell of the ocean, and the shells sticking out of the sand.
The whole process took about five minutes, and then she would tell us to sit up straight, and open our eyes – but to stay silent. Then she would pass out our tests.
I can’t speak to every student in the class, but personally, it was a process that worked well.
It was a critical lesson in how to take a test, and as a result, I wasn’t a student who panicked before a big test.
As an adult, I don’t go through the whole visualization process, but I do still close my eyes, take the deep breaths and clear my head before I tackle something potentially stressful. And working in a newsroom, stress is an almost-daily factor.
So imagine my delight when I saw a report recently in the New York Times. Apparently, in New York City, students in every grade – K-12 – will begin doing two to five minutes of mindful breathing exercises every day.
According to the Times, the goal is to build students’ emotional skills while at the same time addressing a “youth mental health crisis exacerbated by the pandemic.”
Mayor Eric Adams, who announced the program, pointed “to research that shows breathing exercises can reduce stress and raise alertness,” the Times noted.
Those breathing exercises might be the single most important skill I learned in school. Yes, math and English and science and art – these are important too. But mindful breathing benefits kids – and adults – in every subject and in just about every situation in life.
I’m curious to see how it works for the New York City students. And if it’s a success there, it’s something I’d love to see replicated at schools across the country.