I was talking with a friend recently when her daughter interrupted with an important message, ratting out her little brother.
“I literally just told him not to do that!”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
I was talking with a friend recently when her daughter interrupted with an important message, ratting out her little brother.
“I literally just told him not to do that!”
We never found out what “that” was, because my friend lost her mind.
“That is NOT how you use the word literally!”
And that promptly sparked a debate among our group about “literally.”
One thing was clear: the word is incredibly abused, and could use a break.
It’s become one of those filler words, used for emphasis when it’s often really not needed, a verbal vocabulary crutch for the masses.
But how does one correctly use the word – and when?
Curious, I turned to Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary for answers.
The primary definition states, “in a literal sense or manner: such as in a way that uses the ordinary or primary meaning of a term or expression” (Example? He took the remark literally.)
Or, it can be used to emphasize the truth and accuracy of a statement or description, or with exact equivalence (Example? Mardi Gras literally means “fat Tuesday” in French.)
But the second definition notes “literally” can be used “in an exaggerated way to emphasize a statement or description that is not literally true or possible.”
The dictionary offered several examples, including this one from Jean Stafford’s Bad Characters, written in 1954: “Even Muff did not miss our periods of companionship, because about that time she grew up and started having literally millions of kittens.”
Vocabulary is a continually evolving beast, and the meaning of words can change over time, adapting as we change as a society.
But without question, we have an obnoxious habit as humans to latch on to a word and run it into the ground.
I catch myself doing this all the time, and once I realize it, I have to concentrate on not using the unnecessary word again.
Now that my friend has pointed out “literally,” I’m noticing it everywhere. Conversations, printed materials, social media … “literally” feels like it is literally all over the place.
And I have to agree with my friend – it’s time to stop abusing it!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.