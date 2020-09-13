Here’s a little perspective to start your morning. Today is Sunday, Sept. 13, the 257th day of 2020. There are 109 days left in the year.
That doesn’t seem possible, does it?
There are times when 2020 has certainly crawled by, and yet, here we are, with just 109 days left to go.
I might be alone in saying this, but I’m sad to see summer come to an end.
There are lots of elements that dominated the summer that I want to be done with immediately.
If I could wave a wand and make some magic happen, I would give an enthusiastic “poof!” to zap COVID-19 right out of existence, while singing a few “bibbidi bobbidi boos” to get the economy back on track.
Like much of the nation, I too have fatigue – I miss much of life from “before.”
Last week, when the weather broke for a moment and cooler temperatures emerged, I was both elated and sad.
Here’s the thing, readers. As weird and stressful as this year has been, I have appreciated every moment spent with my family this summer. Don’t get me wrong – we’ve spent more time inside our house than perhaps ever before.
But we’ve also spent this time together. It was hot outside – some days, it felt like the world was set to “melt” – but in the pool or the river? It was amazing, and we embraced it.
We shared music together, introducing our kid to some of our favorites, and had long conversations where anything was game. “If you could have any superpower, what would it be?” Who knew there were so many options?
This year will go down in history as the year of the pandemic, a year of fear, loss, confusion and isolation. It hasn’t been easy anywhere.
But at the same time, I’m thankful for these moments we’ve had together, too. I don’t want to look back at my kid’s childhood and think of time lost and moments missed. This summer, the goal was time spent together, and time spent well.
We’ve got 109 days left of 2020. I plan on focusing on the positive as much as possible, whenever possible, and making memories. It’s not time lost when it’s time together.