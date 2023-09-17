Readers, I can’t believe I’m about to write this, but I’ve fallen in love with a food that I have despised my entire life.
It’s so strange to even think, but here I am, a convert to sushi.
It started back in 2019, when I decided I had to branch out and try new foods.
I’ve always had an aversion to all things from the sea. I like to see fish, but I have no desire to eat them. Taste, texture, smell … when it came to seafood, it was three strikes and seafood was most assuredly out.
However, trying new foods meant I had to go back to the table with an open mind, and take the bites of things that generally made me cringe.
Then, over the next few years, that little piece of sushi “here and there” became an incredible craving, and now, I find myself actively seeking it out.
Ironically, if the fish is cooked, I still don’t like it. And if it looks like the critter it once was (I’m looking at you, shrimp!), it’s still not an option. Oysters and clams? They are still off the list.
But hand me a raw fish in the form of a sushi roll, and chances are, I’m going to like it.
Whatever the case, I can’t get enough of it.
It’s fascinating how our tastes can change through our lifetimes.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, “It is not uncommon for our sense of taste to change, or diminish, with time. This is due to many factors. As we age, the number of taste buds that we have decreases. This usually begins to occur in our 40s if we’re female or in our 50s if we’re male.”
Hm. That’s disappointing on some level. I think we can all agree that we’d like to keep all our body parts functioning in peak capacity as long as possible, right?
But at the same time, a new culinary door has opened for me, and frankly, it’s a whole new exciting world of food out there for me!
To my taste buds, I have to say thanks. And now I have a new goal … mastering the art of chopsticks!
