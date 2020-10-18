Organizations have had to get creative lately, whether it’s to do fundraising or to hold “events” or award ceremonies.
I miss going to events. One of my favorite events every year is the Heart of Yuma event, held by the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma.
The Heart of Yuma honors those who commit their time, money and energy to the betterment of Yuma County, spotlighting local leaders, volunteers, businesses and organizations that make a difference here in Yuma. Their stories and actions are inspiring, and I always leave that event with a little extra love in my soul.
But this year, due to COVID-19, Heart of Yuma is taking a different approach, hosting the ceremony virtually Tuesday night.
The nominees and winners will still be inspiring, and I’m glad ACF is making this happen.
We faced a similar challenge with our Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary All Region Team Sports Awards this spring. Our event, normally held in May as a dinner and awards ceremony for our Yuma County student athletes, is a major undertaking, with hundreds of people in attendance.
But that wasn’t practical in May – nor was it safe.
So instead, we took the event online. The Yuma Sun team hosted a Facebook Live award ceremony to honor our student athletes and their coaches. And while we would prefer to do that event in person, we found a little bit of a silver lining to the situation.
When we host the in-person banquet, we have to limit how many people can attend. After all, there are a lot of sports, a lot of student athletes, a lot of coaches and a lot of parents to fit into the Civic Center.
But hosting the event virtually meant that everyone could attend. There were no limits on tickets – and as a result, over 4,000 people watched it.
Several other events have done similar virtual ceremonies. Tribute of the Muses took place on Friday night, and it was terrific, complete with a drive-up Red Carpet event to give its honorees special recognition.
The Humane Society of Yuma hosted its annual fundraiser online this year too, holding both a silent auction and a live auction online.
Organizations have had to get creative in these COVID times. But instead of looking at it as an obstacle, organizations are rising to the occasion, changing it up and making it work.
Organizations have tried new ideas for their events, and some have had to set aside traditions, but it hasn’t been a bad thing.
Instead, we’ve had the pleasure of having a new experience, and these groups are able to reach more people than ever before.
And while I look forward to the days of packing the Civic Center again, kudos to our groups and nonprofits that are taking a new approach right now.
It’s been amazing!