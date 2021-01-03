One of the best amenities in the city of Yuma is the public parks system.
There are parks all over the place, grassy beacons of fun filled with playground equipment, ramadas and more. There are walking paths and biking paths too, many of which connect some of the parks together.
One can ride the bike path along the canal down to the West Wetlands Park, and then zip on over to Gateway Park and the Ocean to Ocean Bridge, enjoying a view of the Colorado River along the way.
Foothills residents, however, don’t have that same advantage. In fact, parks are a scarcity out there.
The topic was up for discussion at the Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently.
Parks are a quality of life issue for people of all ages and all walks of life. In the midst of this pandemic, we’ve seen how important and valuable outside spaces are, as a way for people to get out and have something to do in a safe, clean environment.
And take away the pandemic – outside time is still valuable time.
But on the other hand, parks aren’t free. It costs money to build a park, and then a continuing cost for maintenance and upkeep.
However, there are options that can fit a variety of budgets. Improvements to local hiking trails – as well as an informational campaign to let residents know about said trails – can be a lower-cost option.
The county could also look into paving some paths for biking, which is likely a less expensive maintenance item in the long-term.
Ultimately, the board voted to adopt the Yuma County Parks Master Plan, which calls for the future development of a dog park and a multi-purpose complex in the Foothills. The dog park could go on property donated to the county from the Schechert Family Trust, and the first phase of development of the multi-purpose complex would include installation of turf and a walking path and trees planted for shade, the Yuma Sun recently reported.
Board Chairman Tony Reyes noted the document is a guide – it’s not written in stone.
But still, it’s an important step forward.
At some point, the county needs to decide what quality of life items are most important for growing spaces like the Foothills – and parks should definitely be on that list.
What do you think, readers? Should the county add parks to the Foothills, and if so, what kind of parks would you like to see?
