During the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers came up with at-home testing for the illness, allowing people to find out whether or not it was COVID from the comfort of their own home. Readers, this has the potential to be a game-changer.
Prior to the pandemic, we were able to check our blood pressure and blood sugar at home, and we could find out if we were pregnant or not, thanks to simple devices available at any pharmacy.
However, if we thought we were sick with a virus or bacteria, it was off to the doctor to find out for sure what was going on.
But now, there’s an effort underway by companies to create more tests for consumers to use at home for common illnesses.
According to the Wall Street Journal, companies are now developing at-home tests for illnesses like flu and strep throat, “aimed at consumers who are increasingly monitoring and managing their own health through fitness apps and smartwatches.”
The Wall Street Journal interviewed a medical professor who noted home tests can help more people know whether they are sick or not, and can be faster, less costly and more convenient that lab-based tests.
Amen to that.
I’ve always thought it strange that doctors’ offices are a mix of sick people and healthy people. It would be better to have a waiting room for people who are coughing, and separate room for people who are just there for an annual physical.
But wouldn’t it be even better to take a test for something like strep throat at home, and then call your doctor with the test results to get a treatment for it?
It’s interesting to consider how this could change the experience at the doctor’s office. It could alleviate a lot of pressure on our medical community, reducing waiting times for others who need to see a physician.
During COVID, we were reminded that it’s better for sick people to stay home and not spread their illness to others – and that applies to just about every contagious illness out there, not just COVID.
We also were reminded that we can test ourselves at home for some illnesses – we don’t have to drive to the doctor’s office to get a test when we can do it ourselves.
Now, I don’t want to try to draw vials of blood myself – that’s best left to a professional for me. And there are certainly circumstances that require the expertise of a doctor to determine what’s going on and how to best treat it.
But I can handle some other simple tasks, and when I’m sick, I’d rather minimize my time outside of the house.
I’m encouraged by this new direction in medical testing. It’s exciting to think about the possibilities, both for patients and physicians.