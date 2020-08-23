Sometimes, it feels like Yuma is just overlooked up in Phoenix, doesn’t it? Yes, we are in the far southwest corner of the state, but we are still in the state.
And once in a while, it would be nice to see some of the state’s growth make its way down here.
In a recent Prosperity Summit held in Yuma County, Julie Engel with the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. noted that 180,000 jobs were created in Arizona in the past two years.
Another 165,000 were expected to be added within the coming year.
But Yuma really isn’t part of that growth.
Instead, the vast majority of those jobs are expected in Maricopa County.
Engel noted that prior to the pandemic, Maricopa County was projected to grow 190 jobs per day – 190 PER DAY, readers.
Yuma County? It was projected to grow by only 78 jobs per month.
Projections by the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity pointed to 84,7% of future job growth occurring in Maricopa County alone – leaving only 15% for the rest of the state … for Yuma, Tucson, Flagstaff, etc.
This isn’t the only issue here. The state’s efforts are often focused solely on Maricopa County, and outlying cities such as Yuma are neglected in the process.
Engel pointed out that even extends to increasing broadband on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s infrastructure right of way. Interstates 10 and 17 are on the radar, as is Interstate 19. And I-40 is on the map for improvements in the next five years.
But Interstate 8, which runs for hundreds of miles through vast desert spaces, connecting Yuma to the rest of the state? We’re not even on the radar.
Engel points out that despite this, Yuma’s still doing pretty well.
But how much better could we be doing if the governor and the House and Senate in Phoenix made rural communities as much of a priority as they do Maricopa County?
This concept that the sun rises and sets in Maricopa County needs to stop.
If you agree, reach out to our legislators and governor in Phoenix, and remind them that Yuma’s here. We’re ready to grow, too. And it’s time they start paying attention to rural communities.