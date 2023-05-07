A picture is worth a thousand words, or so the saying goes.
I would argue that sometimes, a photo can deliver more impact than all the words out there – and on Wednesday, Yuma Sun photographer Randy Hoeft captured one of those moments.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A picture is worth a thousand words, or so the saying goes.
I would argue that sometimes, a photo can deliver more impact than all the words out there – and on Wednesday, Yuma Sun photographer Randy Hoeft captured one of those moments.
He was on the scene of a multi-police agency situation in the 3100 block of Ivy Lane, where law enforcement personnel were trying to execute a search warrant in connection to a shooting.
Police from several agencies were visible, guns drawn, many in full gear, with special enforcement vehicles – the whole nine yards, so to speak.
All of this is unfolding with three schools located in close proximity: Palmcroft Elementary, Kofa High School and Vista High School.
Hoeft captured some great photography – but one photo stopped my heart.
In it, a young girl runs down the sidewalk, looking down, wearing her Nike sneakers and a backpack, hair streaming behind her. In the background, we see a Yuma County Sheriff’s Office special enforcement vehicle, with a law enforcement officer in full gear – helmet and ballistics vest – standing behind it.
It’s a powerful image.
Law enforcement has a job to do. I’m not here to dispute that or criticize them.
But what we don’t often think about are the parts of life that are brushed by these moments.
Imagine being that girl on her way to school, and the path is marked with officers in tactical gear.
I don’t know about you, readers, but I didn’t go to school on a path like that.
And then, think about these kids at the three nearby schools, who started their morning on lockdown. What kind of impact does that have on a child’s day, let alone their emotional well-being?
I grew up in a school system that focused on tornado drills. And man, those were scary. We knew the power of tornadoes, and we saw the damage they delivered just about every single year.
I did not grow up in the time of the Cold War with the duck and cover drills. I heard about them, but it wasn’t tangible.
But kids today …they are growing up with a different sort of risk on the horizon. Mass shootings, over and over again, across the nation? That’s a fear to scar a child.
And then, imagine these kids going to school Wednesday morning with a host of law enforcement in their neighborhood, armed to the teeth.
Imagine being this little girl in the photo, running past, presumably on her way to school?
The law enforcement agencies have a job to do, and finding individuals responsible for a shooting is a priority. No argument there. They are also there to protect that little girl.
But wow. It’s a striking visual.
It’s a different world out there, readers. Photos like this one are a powerful reminder of how much it’s changed.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.